DePaul tops Marquette 91-80

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 26 points as DePaul got past Marquette 91-80 on Wednesday night.

David Jones had 16 points for DePaul (15-14, 6-13 Big East Conference). Jalen Terry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Johnson had 13 points.

Justin Lewis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8). Stevie Mitchell and Darryl Morsell added 12 points apiece.

