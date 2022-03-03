DePaul tops Marquette 91-80

article
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 02: Javon Freeman-Liberty #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons shoots in the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Wintrust Arena on March 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO - Javon Freeman-Liberty had 26 points as DePaul got past Marquette 91-80 on Wednesday night.
David Jones had 16 points for DePaul (15-14, 6-13 Big East Conference). Jalen Terry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Johnson had 13 points.
Justin Lewis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8). Stevie Mitchell and Darryl Morsell added 12 points apiece.
