Delavan-Darien wrestler puts football aside in order to win

It's a family affair for one Delavan-Darien wrestler who has high aspirations on the mat.

Cole Hanson began his wrestling career with his father by his side and someone to look up to in cousin Roland Dunlap who won two state titles at Muskego.

"He was kind of my role model growing up," said Hanson. "You know, my dad kind of pushed me into wrestling a lot. There'd be days where I didn't want to wrestle and he's he's always pushing me."

Hanson's career has taken off with the Comets where he has qualified for state twice.

"My freshman year, I got to state and I was satisfied," Hanson said. "My goal was to make the state and I accomplished that goal. But I wasn't hungry when I got to the state tournament last year. Going into state, I wanted to make noise and I accomplished my goal of placing in state. But again, once I placed at state, I felt satisfied. I just didn't really push myself as hard as I wanted to."

Hanson says he is very motivated to stand atop the podium at the end of his senior season.

He even took something off of his schedule so he could dedicate more time to training.

"This year, I didn't play football," said Hanson. "I decided to take this year off and focus on wrestling. It was an easy decision and a hard decision because I don't want to let my teammates down. But at the same time, I thought that wrestling more was the best decision for myself."

Hanson is currently 18-0 and won his 100th career high school match this week.