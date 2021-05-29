Deer District cheers as Bucks sweep in Miami

It was an exciting day in the Deer District! Despite the fact that it wasn't a home game for the Bucks, Milwaukee still came together to watch Game 4 vs. the Heat.

The Bucks broke out their brooms in Miami as fans celebrated in Milwaukee. Even the littlest fans broke out their best moves on Saturday as a packed Deer District celebrated a Bucks win.

"Oh, it’s awesome," said Nicholas Schultz. "Everyone seems like they’re having a really great time. I’m so happy to be vibing with them all, and I’m really excited to continue and get the Bucks a championship!"

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

With the number of wins left until a ring down to 12, fans said it's long overdue.

"Five decades since the last time this city won an NBA championship," said Tony Wrencher. "That’s too long. I was a little kid back then. That’s too long of a wait."

With some time to rest before Round 2, fans said they're looking forward to the next opponent.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I mean, I’m feeling good," said Jasin Sinani. "If we get the Nets next round and we beat them, I think the championship's ours."

Advertisement

The Bucks will next face the winner of the Nets/Celtics series and don't forget, the next home game will be the first at 100% capacity.