Damian Lillard wins 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday Night

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard defended his NBA 3-point contest title by finishing with 26 points in the final round during All-Star Saturday Night.

Lillard, who won with Portland last season, became the eighth player to win at least two 3-point crowns and the first since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008 to do it in consecutive years.

This one nearly ended without Lillard advancing to the final round. Four players – Lillard, Trae Young of Atlanta, Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana and Karl Anthony-Towns of Minnesota – finished in a tie for the three spots in the last round. Haliburton was eliminated in the tiebreaking round with 12 points.

Then in the final, Young and Towns each put up 24 points, giving Lillard a chance to win it with a late shooting flurry that gave him the title.

Video of Lillard's title-defending performance is available on the NBA's YouTube channel.