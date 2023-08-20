Cumberland Addy Shaffer horse drill team basketball ice skating

Whether it be on the dirt, the field, the court, or the ice, every surface is Addy Shaffer's domain.

That's what makes this Cumberland freshman this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Shaffer is the captain of the drill team AC/BC, which stands for American Cowgirls of Barron County.

"Me and my team perform specific patterns and elements," said Shaffer. "For instance, like plays in a basketball game, you have to work as a team to perform certain elements such as lines, circles, triangles. We also need to be together."

Shaffer and her teammates are not just moving their horses around aimlessly.

Their movements need to be precise.

"Our circles need to be circles, not eggs," Shaffer said. "Like our figure eights can't be like racecar tracks. They need to be eights. So those are the specifics that the judge is looking for with all the drill teams."

Shaffer rides with her appaloosa, Lucky.

This year, the team went with a Star Wars theme with Shaffer dressed in black and her teammates in white to represent Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers.

"Even just leading the lines, I get goosebumps," said Shaffer. "And I go crazy and I want the crowd to go crazy."

Shaffer is also on Cumberland's marching band, color guard, and basketball team.

She also competes on a club figure skating team.