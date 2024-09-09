Expand / Collapse search

Cudahy high school senior succeeding in football

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 9, 2024 9:09am CDT
CUDAHY, Wis. - A Cudahy senior is making a name for himself in the sport of football. That's just one of the reasons Tyler Fitzpatrick is a High School Hot Shot.

Purple plague runs loud and proud on Friday nights in Cudahy. Now, there have bene some struggles lately, but this starting quarterback is part of something special that's building with the Packers. 

Tyler attributes their recent success to a new culture and a close team – and because of that – Cudahy is having their best start to a season in two decades. 