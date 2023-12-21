Cudahy girls basketball coach teaches self-love to her team

For some, coaching is just a job.

However, for Cudahy's girls basketball coach, it's a calling. And her coaching goes well beyond the court.

For head coach Velvet Moore-Owen, tough love is just as important as the self-love she teaches her team.

"When some of my kids are dealing with people that are bullying them in the school, I walk them to the bathroom and I tell them to look in the mirror," Moore-Owen said. "I tell them to hold their arms out and then I tell them to look inside the mirror and give themselves a hug and tell them that they love themselves. Because you can’t change who you are."

She never stops assisting. As the wins and losses come and go, her love will always be there.