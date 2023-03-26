Cudahy senior discovers new life of lifting after cheerleading

One Cudahy senior found success in her sport, but also earned a new positive outlook on life from what she calls her "forever thing."

That's what makes Elizabeth Pizarro this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"At first I wasn't a powerlifter," said Pizarro. "I was more of a cheerleader."

Pizarro never thought she would be lifting weights competitively, but once she saw her sister started, the ball started rolling.

"I was just like, this is not who I am," she said. "I don't want to be built like a guy. I don't want to have muscles. I just want to be a normal cheerleader. I thought it was just insane. I was just like, I'm not doing that."

But she did start to do that.

Pizarro won her first competition and she never stopped.

"I was just like, I'm so good at this," Pizarro said. "I'm going to keep doing it."

When she was a freshman, she did not place at state, and near the bottom.

Three years later, Pizarro is the state champion.

"My first squat record was 260, and then I broke it with a 267, and then I broke it again at a 278 right after," said Pizarro. "Yeah, squatting is my thing."

Once Pizarro graduates, she will be joining the Marine Corps.

"I feel like powerlifting opened a new life, a new choice, a new everything."