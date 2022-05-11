Cowboys vs. Packers; Sunday, November 13 on FOX6

article

Here's a bit of a teaser to the next NFL season. NFL on FOX Sports Analyst and Hall of Fame Coach Jimmy Johnson revealed on FOX & Friends on Wednesday morning , May 11 that the Dallas Cowboys will face the Green Bay Packers on FOX6 on Sunday, Nov. 13.

You'll be able to see the game on FOX6!

Catch the rest of the NFL Schedule Release at 7 p.m. on Thursday!

