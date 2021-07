The Milwaukee Health Department will bring COVID-19 vaccines to the plaza at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine at this event will be eligible to win two free tickets to Game 6.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

A full list of upcoming mobile vaccination clinics is attached and available at Milwaukee.gov/CovidVax.