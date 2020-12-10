Expand / Collapse search

Corey Linsley named Packers' nominee for Walter Payton Award

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Corey Linsley #63 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has been named the Packers’ team nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field and is among the league’s most prestigious awards.

Each of the league’s 32 nominees were announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 -- and each will receive a donation of $40,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

A news release indicates Linsley has continued to steadfastly invest his time and talents both on the football field and in the community. Since coming to Green Bay in 2014, perhaps Linsley’s biggest community impact has been his work with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Brown County, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children who are under the legal protection of the court system through no fault of their own. Linsley and his wife, Anna, serve as CASA advocates, visiting children to whom they are assigned regularly and submitting monthly reports to the judge on the children’s safety and wellbeing. The Linsley family has also helped direct donations to CASA from the Packers and the NFL social justice initiative, totaling $100,000 in the last two years, and they have served as state spokespeople for Wisconsin CASA, attending special events and appearing in PSAs and advertisements.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as finalists and recognized for their important work leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally the week before Super Bowl LV.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As a nominee, Linsley will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.]

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Davison leads No. 13 Wisconsin to victory over Rhode Island
slideshow

Davison leads No. 13 Wisconsin to victory over Rhode Island

The Badgers gained control early, breaking out to a 33-16 halftime lead.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, UWM basketball player interns at hospital
slideshow

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, UWM basketball player interns at hospital

"I always planned to just be too busy to do an internship. Not having basketball was kind of like the perfect time that I could do that."