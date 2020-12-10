Corey Linsley named Packers' nominee for Walter Payton Award

article

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has been named the Packers’ team nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes a player for his excellence on and off the field and is among the league’s most prestigious awards.

Each of the league’s 32 nominees were announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 -- and each will receive a donation of $40,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

A news release indicates Linsley has continued to steadfastly invest his time and talents both on the football field and in the community. Since coming to Green Bay in 2014, perhaps Linsley’s biggest community impact has been his work with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Brown County, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children who are under the legal protection of the court system through no fault of their own. Linsley and his wife, Anna, serve as CASA advocates, visiting children to whom they are assigned regularly and submitting monthly reports to the judge on the children’s safety and wellbeing. The Linsley family has also helped direct donations to CASA from the Packers and the NFL social justice initiative, totaling $100,000 in the last two years, and they have served as state spokespeople for Wisconsin CASA, attending special events and appearing in PSAs and advertisements.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as finalists and recognized for their important work leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally the week before Super Bowl LV.

As a nominee, Linsley will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.]

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.