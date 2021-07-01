Expand / Collapse search

Children’s Wisconsin patients send well wishes to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured against Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

MILWAUKEE - Patients at Children’s Wisconsin are wishing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to get well soon. The well-wishes were posted Wednesday, June 30 on Twitter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and is doubtful for Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum, the team announced Wednesday afternoon, June 30.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and examination Wednesday, which confirmed the earlier diagnosis. He left Game 4 Tuesday night in the third quarter due to the injury.

The Bucks said in a news release that further updates will be provided as appropriate. A Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network doctor performed the examination.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had earlier reported that the two-time MVP sustained no structural damage to the knee, adding that a timetable for his return is unclear.

