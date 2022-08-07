Kettle Moraine senior gets inspiration from father, Aaron Rodgers

Chase Spellman draws inspiration from his father as well as Aaron Rodgers as he sets his sights on a state championship.

That's what makes the Kettle Moraine senior this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started playing football when I was really young, played flag football," said Spellman. "My dad got me into it. He played in college. So I was I've always wanted to be like him and play football."

Spellman considers himself an aggressive quarterback who is not afraid of contact when he is on the run.

He says he looks like a linebacker "kind of."

Thanks to a friend, Spellman was able to visit Packers training camp and got to experience something he will never forget.

"I was on the sidelines and watched practice, had a good time, and I went up to Aaron after asked for a picture," Spellman said. "We talked for like five, 10 minutes, just about some quarterback stuff and just about some life stuff, and he gave some great advice that I'm definitely going to cherish forever."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Spellman is definitely under the microscope his senior season as colleges look to add him to their recruiting classes.

He says he's not paying attention to that.

"I'm not too focused on the recruitment process right now, even though it is stressful, and it's a lot at times," said Spellman. "But right now I'm just focused on the season, and I'll worry about that when the time comes. It's hard at times. It's always there, coaches texting you all the time, but you got to have tunnel vision and keep that one goal in mind. And that's state."

Right before his junior year, Spellman discovered he had a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

He said he had dealt with pain since youth football and baseball, but thought it was normal.

Following junior season where the Lasers fell one game short of state, Spellman went under the knife.

"It just hurt all the time when I'd throw, and I just thought it was normal pain and I played through it," Spellman said. "Freshman year, sophomore year and end of sophomore year, I got it checked out, and it was a torn labrum, and it was too late to get the surgery. So I went through that summer with it and then played my whole junior season through it and then got it repaired right after."