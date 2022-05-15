Cedarburg senior thriving through the pressure

Cedarburg softball pitcher Paytn Monticelli is making her mark on the diamond.

"I actually started playing softball when I was about nine years old," said Monticelli. "My dad was actually my first coach. I honestly fell in love with it right away as soon as I put on my cleats and hit my first home run and started pitching."

It was love at first home run for Monticelli.

Another big influence on her softball career was none other than her babysitter.

"My babysitter was my first pitching coach actually, and she played softball for Concordia," Monticelli said. "When she found out I played softball, I had an interest in pitching, she was like, ‘Hey do you want to start lessons?’ I was like oh my gosh yes."

When Monticelli's career ends with the Bulldogs, she is taking her mitt out west to Madison to play for the Badgers.

She says it was a no-brainer to sign with Wisconsin.

"I accepted right away," said Monticelli. "I knew Wisconsin was my home from the beginning. I wanted to be a Badger as soon as I was pretty much born."

Monticelli owns the school record with more than 650 career strikeouts.