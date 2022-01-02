Catholic Memorial senior, hockey team rally around parade victims

The Waukesha parade tragedy changed many lives.

For one Catholic Memorial senior, he wanted to make a positive impact on those affected.

"It really struck home to not only some guys personally on our team, but everybody in general," said Tyler Dale. "As the Wings, we are kind of the hockey team in the area. Waukesha is where I call home. I go to school in Waukesha. I have friends in Waukesha. I play for the high school team. When something like that happens in your community, you want to help out."

The Waukesha Wings captain is a leader on and off the ice for his team.

He says the team, like many others in the area, is rallying around the community.

"As a team, we have embraced Waukesha Strong," Dale said. "We have stickers on our helmets to support that. We have a little sign up in the locker room everybody hits before they go out on the ice just to remember that you are playing for something bigger than just this hockey game."

"Hockey is always going to be a huge part of my life," said Dale. "The hockey community is special. It is one of a kind. It is something that I just want to stay in forever."

Dale and the Wings will be raising money for those affected by the parade tragedy at their game on Tuesday.