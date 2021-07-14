Expand / Collapse search

Bucks watch party, Game 5 of NBA Finals; $10 tickets inside on sale

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks are already planning for Game 5 of the NBA Finals – and watch parties that are expected to draw thousands of people to Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.

Following two sold-out watch parties for Games 1 and 2 of the series that drew in 18,000 fans combined, tickets for Saturday’s Game 5 watch party at Fiserv Forum are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. Seating will be reserved in the lower bowl and concessions will be open. Doors for Saturday’s watch party will open at 7 p.m. CT.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The outdoor watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and in The Beer Garden will continue throughout the remainder of the series, including for Game 5 on Saturday. Fans attending the outdoor watch parties are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance. RSVPs can be made HERE. Gates for the outdoor watch parties will open at 6 p.m. CT.

Game 5 will be held in Phoenix on Saturday, July 17. If necessary, Game 6 would be held back in Milwaukee – if necessary. Game 7, if necessary, would be held in Phoenix. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on foul complaints: 'I take a pretty good beating out there'
slideshow

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on foul complaints: 'I take a pretty good beating out there'

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 23 foul shots in the team’s Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Former Bucks player reflects on 1974 NBA Finals

Former Milwaukee Bucks player Dick Garrett was with the team in 1974, the last time they were in the NBA Finals. That team lost, but he thinks this Bucks team can win it all.