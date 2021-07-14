Bucks watch party, Game 5 of NBA Finals; $10 tickets inside on sale

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are already planning for Game 5 of the NBA Finals – and watch parties that are expected to draw thousands of people to Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.

Following two sold-out watch parties for Games 1 and 2 of the series that drew in 18,000 fans combined, tickets for Saturday’s Game 5 watch party at Fiserv Forum are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. Seating will be reserved in the lower bowl and concessions will be open. Doors for Saturday’s watch party will open at 7 p.m. CT.

The outdoor watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and in The Beer Garden will continue throughout the remainder of the series, including for Game 5 on Saturday. Fans attending the outdoor watch parties are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance. RSVPs can be made HERE. Gates for the outdoor watch parties will open at 6 p.m. CT.

Game 5 will be held in Phoenix on Saturday, July 17. If necessary, Game 6 would be held back in Milwaukee – if necessary. Game 7, if necessary, would be held in Phoenix.

