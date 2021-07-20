Bucks watch parties: Deer District wasn't the only place rocking

The Deer District may have been "thee" place to catch Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. But it was not the only place hopping with excitement.

Bayshore in Glendale is home of the Bucks Yard. It is where lawn chairs and coolers are a common sight. Fans sat back to relax and enjoy the game with a little bit more room.

In Racine, Monument Square was transformed into Deer District Racine.

In Milwaukee, Estabrook Beer Garden offered fans $6 deals – including pretzels and brats for just $6 – in honor of Bucks in Six.

Meanwhile, those who would rather be indoors are watched on a 165-inch TV at Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale. There, fans were given a deer and a beer – a mini Jagermeister bottle and a free beer from tipoff until halftime.

