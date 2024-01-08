Bucks fall to Jazz without Lillard

article

Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen had 21 points apiece and the Utah Jazz staved off a second-half rally for a 132-116 victory over Milwaukee, the Bucks fourth loss in five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Bucks.

John Collins, Collin Sexton and Keyonte George each had 19 points for Utah, which has won five of its last six and is 11-4 over its last 15 games.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee was without guard Damian Lillard, averaging 25.1 points per game, who was out for personal reasons. Khris Middleton added 23 points and Malik Beasley 17 for the Bucks.

The Bucks, who trailed 77-46 at the half, scored 44 points in the third quarter to pull within 100-90 entering the final period.

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run, going in front 109-92 on a drive by Jordan Clarkson. Brook Lopez scored on a dunk to pull the Bucks within 111-103 with 6:52 remaining.

The Jazz, who were 14 of 64 from 3-point range in their two previous games, hit 11 of 17 from beyond the arc in the first quarter en route to a 41-23 lead.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Jazz hit 28 of 53 shots for 52.8%, including 16 of 30 from deep, and had five players score in double figures by halftime.

The Bucks opened the third quarter with a 15-4 run, pulling within 81-16 on a 3-point play by Antetokounmpo.