Bucks vs. Bulls Game 2 Deer District Watch party canceled due to weather

Heads up if you're planning to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs Wednesday, April 20. The watch party in the Deer District has been canceled because of the weather.

The team says you can still catch the game in Deer District establishments, including The Beer Garden.

Milwaukee leads 1-0. Game 2 is set for 8:30 p.m.

NEED TO KNOW: The Bucks have won 17 of their last 18 matchups with the Bulls, including a 93-86 Game 1 victory on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points – but none in the fourth quarter – and 16 rebounds as the Bucks won the opening game despite blowing an early 16-point lead. The Bucks didn’t pull ahead for good until 5:03 remained in the game. The Bulls posted the lowest single-game point total of any Bucks opponent all season, shot a season-low 32.3% and went 7 of 37 from 3-point range. The Bucks won despite committing 21 turnovers.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Bucks forward Khris Middleton. His career playoff production has been up and down, but the three-time All-Star was dominant at times during the Bucks’ 2021 title run. After shooting 4 of 13 and committing seven turnovers in Game 1, Middleton is due for a bounce-back performance.

INJURY WATCH: Bucks reserve guard George Hill (abdominal strain) missed Game 1 and has been ruled out for Game 2. Bucks reserve forward Jordan Nwora (back soreness) missed Game 1 but is probable for Game 2. Bucks forward Bobby Portis (bruised right calf) also is probable. Jevon Carter filled Hill’s spot in the rotation in Game 1 and scored three points in 10 minutes.

PRESSURE IS ON: Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls’ top three players combined for 60 points but shot 29.6% (21 of 71) in Game 1. They were a combined 4 of 22 on 3-point attempts., with LaVine and Vucevic each going 2 of 10 from beyond the arc. They must shoot better. DeRozan vows that they will. "I guarantee you that me, Zach and Vooch aren’t going to miss that many shots again," DeRozan said after Game 1.