Bucks' victory parade 'culmination of everything we've been working for'

The party is just getting started as Milwaukee gets ready for the celebration of a lifetime following the Bucks' NBA championship win. On Thursday, July 22, the city will cheer the champs with a victory parade and Deer District celebration.

If there is a city that knows how to keep a party going, Milwaukee is the place. The parade will begin at Prospect and Wisconsin at 11 a.m. to congratulate the team on an amazing win.

"My heart is beating right now out of my chest just from the excitement of everything," said Samantha Cloyd.

The Bucks' championship victory is fueling a feeling that can't be contained, with fans still riding high hours after Tuesday night's victory, now getting pumped for another party.

"Almost Disneyland-like," said Tyriq Johnson.

On Thursday morning, Milwaukee will celebrate and congratulate the Bucks with a victory parade that will start at Prospect and Wisconsin, continuing west until Water Street. It will end outside of the Deer District.

"We're expecting a lot of people to come out and celebrate with us tomorrow," said Dustin Godsey, Bucks chief marketing officer.

The team will ride on five double-decker buses, showing off the trophy to the fans.

"This is a culmination of everything we've been working for," said Godsey.

Once the parade ends, about 30 minutes later, another celebration will begin in the Deer District. Fans will have a chance to hear from the team. If you can't get up close, seven to eight screens will be placed throughout the plaza.

"I’m just so glad that my eyes have been able to see all of this," said Cloyd. "This is something Milwaukee has needed for a long time."