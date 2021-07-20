Bucks victory means championship gear, parade

If the Bucks win it all, one thing is for sure – Milwaukee is in for a celebration unlike anything we have seen in recent memory.

"Amazing doesn’t even begin to cover it," said Claire Koenig, communications director for VISIT Milwaukee.

Officials with VISIT Milwaukee say the success of the Bucks this NBA season is giving the economy in southeast Wisconsin the boost it needs.

"In the short term people are coming down they are making a day of it, Maybe they are taking off work getting some breakfast or lunch, spending a little more money," Koenig said.

A victory parade could attract one of the largest crowds the city has ever seen.

"The Harley Davidson parades, those are quite big, but I don’t know that we’ve had hundreds of thousands attend a parade in recent memory," Koenig said.

According to online reports prior to the pandemic, the 2019 Toronto Raptors victory parade attracted roughly two million people – and in 2018, the Golden State Warriors victory parade attracted about one million people. To paint a picture – that is more than the entire population of Milwaukee County gathered in one area at the same time.

"We are the city of festivals so we of course know how to throw a really great party," Koenig said.

What is a great party without some merchandise?

"If there’s a victory in hand our stores will be open and ready to go," said Kyle Flanagan, community marketing manager for Dick's Sporting Goods.

Dick's plans to be among the first to sell championship merchandise. They gave FOX6 News an idea of what is in stock.

"There’s something for every fan. Our most popular items are the official locker room Ts," Flanagan said.

Everyone is preparing for the event of a lifetime.

"We’re just trying not to let anything pass us by to show off this amazing city," Koenig said.

There is no official word from the mayor's office or other city departments on what the parade will look like – or the anticipated crowd. Of course, it is all dependent on the Bucks winning the NBA Championship.