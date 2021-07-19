Bucks superfan gets Game 6 tickets

One Milwaukee Bucks superfan has received the gift of a lifetime, heading to Game 6.

Well with ticket prices starting at $1,200, the Game 6 experience Tuesday, July 20 is not cheap, but for Bucks superfan Paul Henning has some great friends.

"They came together and started a GoFundMe allowing him to have a chance to watch the Bucks make history," he said. "I have loved the Bucks my whole life. This is a just a life-changing experience."

Henning has never given up on the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I’ve stuck with them through thick and thin," said Henning.

So this journey to the NBA Finals has been a dream come true.

"I knew that if we were a good team and we had championship hopes, this city would get behind it, and they would absolutely embrace this team and that’s what's happening right now, so it's just wonderful, magical and everything I ever wanted," he said.

After cheering on the Bucks in the Deer District during Game 5 against the Suns, he went to bed happy after the nail-biting win.

"I went to bed that night fully accepting that I wasn’t going to be able to go to the game Tuesday night," he said.

But when he woke up the next morning, a GoFundMe was created with the goal of getting him to Game 6.

"It really means everything to me that people are willing to do something for me just to get me in the building and hopefully, witness something extremely historic," said Henning.

Back in 2013, Henning was one of the many people fighting for the Bucks to remain in Milwaukee prior to Fiserv Forum being approved to be built, so witnessing a Game Six win from a team he’s loved so much is bound to bring a whirlwind of emotions.

"Happiness, joy, exuberance, elation, every sort of positive feeling that I could experience will all happen at once," he said.

Win or lose, he says having the city come together is the real trophy for Milwaukee.

"We want our bucks to win the championship, so there's no division down here," he said. "It's just people come down here from all parts of the city and walks of life and that’s really special. We’re getting that during a time where the city and the world needs it the most."

As of right now, the GoFundMe is up to $2,700, so almost reaching the $3,000 goal, but he says that whether he exceeds his $3,000 goal or not, he will be making a donation to Children's Wisconsin and the MACC Fund in order to further spread the positivity the Bucks have brought to the city.