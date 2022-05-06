Expand / Collapse search

Bucks summer kids basketball camps begin June 6; register now

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday, May 6 the team is getting ready to put on its summer basketball camp series for kids, beginning on June 6 and running until August 25. 

The camps are a mix of half and full-day programs, located throughout Wisconsin. Half-day camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., while full-day camps run Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Bucks summer camps provide a fun and team-oriented environment for kids ages seven to 14. The camps include instruction on ball handling, passing, shooting and defensive and offensive concepts with five-on-five scrimmages led by talented, professional coaches. The programs are designed to teach children of all skill levels the fundamentals of basketball in an engaging, motivating and positive experience.

For more information and to register for a camp session, you are urged to visit bucks.com/camps.

The Bucks are also seeking summer camp coaches. Individuals interested in coaching summer camps should email camps@bucks.com for more information.

Summer camp dates and locations

  • June 6-10 Half Day Brookfield Christian School
  • June 13-17 Full Day Just A Game Fieldhouse -Wisconsin Dells
  • June 13-17 Full Day Nicolet High School
  • June 13-17 Half Day Nicolet High School
  • June 20-24 Full Day OAW Indoor Sports Complex -New Berlin
  • June 20-24 Full Day Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch – Weston
  • June 27-30 (4 Day) Half Day New Berlin West HS
  • June 27 – July 1 Half Day YMCA at Pabst Farms
  • July 4-8 Full Day Badger Ridge Middle School - Verona
  • July 4-8 Half Day Badger Ridge Middle School – Verona
  • July 4-8 Full Day Center Court Sports Complex - Waukesha
  • July 11-15 Full Day Oak Creek High School
  • July 11-15 Full Day OAW Indoor Sports Complex – New Berlin
  • July 18-22 Full Day Brookfield Academy
  • July 18-22 Half Day Notre Dame Academy – Green Bay
  • July 25-29 Full Day Community First Champion Center - Appleton
  • July 25-29 Half Day Community First Champion Center – Appleton
  • July 25-29 Full Day Hales Corners Lutheran School
  • July 25-29 Full Day Milwaukee Lutheran High School
  • Aug 1-4 (4 DAY) Full Day Greendale High School
  • Aug 1-5 Half Day Waunakee Intermediate School
  • Aug 8-12 Full Day Community First Champion Center – Appleton
  • Aug 8-12 Half Day Community First Champion Center – Appleton
  • Aug 8-12 Full Day North Middle School – Menomonee Falls
  • Aug 8-12 Full Day Schuetze Gym – Waukesha
  • Aug 15-19 Half Day Oshkosh YMCA
  • Aug 22-25 (4 DAY) Half Day Homestead High School
