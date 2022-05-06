Bucks summer kids basketball camps begin June 6; register now

article

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday, May 6 the team is getting ready to put on its summer basketball camp series for kids, beginning on June 6 and running until August 25.

The camps are a mix of half and full-day programs, located throughout Wisconsin. Half-day camps run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., while full-day camps run Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Bucks summer camps provide a fun and team-oriented environment for kids ages seven to 14. The camps include instruction on ball handling, passing, shooting and defensive and offensive concepts with five-on-five scrimmages led by talented, professional coaches. The programs are designed to teach children of all skill levels the fundamentals of basketball in an engaging, motivating and positive experience.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

For more information and to register for a camp session, you are urged to visit bucks.com/camps.

The Bucks are also seeking summer camp coaches. Individuals interested in coaching summer camps should email camps@bucks.com for more information.

Summer camp dates and locations

Advertisement