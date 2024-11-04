Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out with muscle strain

article

The Brief Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday night's game against the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers with a strained adductor muscle. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points for the Bucks. The Bucks are also without small forward Khris Middleton.



Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday night's game against the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers with a strained adductor muscle. It is another early season hiccup for the struggling Bucks.

Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo went through morning shootaround before the team decided to give him the night off. Rivers said he was already opting to sit the two-time NBA MVP before the medical staff gave its opinion.

Rivers said isn't sure when Milwaukee's best player got hurt. He noted that Antetokounmpo hates to miss any games, and especially with the Bucks off to a shaky start. Milwaukee has lost five straight.

"I had decided in my own mind that he shouldn’t play tonight right when they told me he that he was sore (Saturday)," Rivers said. "I was happy when they said — not happy because you want him to play — but for his health I think it’s the right thing."

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points for the Bucks, who are just 1-5 and lost by one point at home to the Cavs on Saturday.

By sitting out, Antetokounmpo will have four days to rest before the Bucks host Utah on Thursday.

The eight-time All-Star had 34 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists against Cleveland, which got a jumper from guard Donovan Mitchell in the final second for a 114-113 win to improve to 7-0 this season.

The Cavs' best start was 8-0 in 1976. They'll be without starter Dean Wade (illness) and top reserve Caris LeVert (knee).

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists last season.

The Bucks are also without small forward Khris Middleton, who hasn't played this season after undergoing ankle surgery.