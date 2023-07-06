Bucks sign guard Malik Beasley, 7-year NBA veteran

article

The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard Malik Beasley, the team announced Thursday.

Beasley has played seven NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers. He holds career averages of 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.9 minutes per game while shooting a career 42.2% from the field and 37.8% from three.

Last season, the 6-foot-4 guard played in 81 games (27 starts) with the Jazz and Lakers – averaging a combined 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.8 minutes per game. Overall, Beasley shot 35.7% from three last season and led the league with 159 made threes off the bench.

Selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft out of Florida State, Beasley has also seen action in 31 playoff games in his career and holds postseason averages of 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported it was a one-year deal.