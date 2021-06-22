Bucks seek nonprofits for playoff concessions

The Milwaukee Bucks organization is preparing for another busy series at the Deer District. On Saturday, it was packed, even by pre-pandemic standards.

The Bucks have built another whole viewing area where the Bradley Center used to sit. The second screen will help accommodate the thousands of people that are expected for Game 1 vs. the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, June 23, and more people means the Bucks also need more staff.

The Bucks are preparing for the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum; a bigger stage with bigger expectations.

"This is an all-time moment for the Deer District, for Fiserv Forum, for the Milwaukee Bucks," said Michael Belot, senior VP, Milwaukee Bucks. "We want to be absolutely sure we can deliver a quality customer experience."

Belot said as the organization navigates the playoffs, the adjustments aren't only on the court.

"We started at 18%, and then we have gradually grown all the way to 100%, so yes, there’s been a lot of moving on the fly and being very, very fluid, but that’s a great thing," said Belot. "That means we are moving on in the playoffs. It means we are moving past this pandemic."

With full crowds back, Belot noted struggles to make sure they have the more than 450 people needed each game to sell concessions.

"I think if you go to any restaurant, any hotel, anything associated with hospitality that they are looking for staff. We’re no different," said Belot.

The Bucks are looking for nonprofits to partner with to fill the gap. Nonprofits will provide volunteers to sell concessions, and a percentage of sales will be donated back.

"You can never have enough people, and as you get further into the playoffs, consumption goes up," said Belot. "Attendance goes up. People really want to make this a moment, and it’s something we have to be prepared for."

Looking ahead to next year, Belot said with a full schedule of concerts and Bucks and Marquette games, it'll be much easier to hire staff because they can provide more consistent hours.