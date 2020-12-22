Bucks seek musicians to perform national anthem before tip-off

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for people to sing the national anthem before tip-off. The performances will be pre-recorded from your home and broadcast in the Bucks home -- Fiserv Forum.

"We’re representing America when we're hearing that, so it’s very important to our pregame," said Kate Ulich, Live Programming and Entertainment Director.

Singers and musicians of all genres are invited to share their talents with the Bucks. The organization is asking people to submit a 90-second video of the national anthem performance.

Kate Ulich

"We’re hoping for a variety. We’ve already received some auditions and some tapes. We have saxophone players, we have trumpet players, we have kids, we have adults," said Ulich.

If chosen, the video will play in the arena before tip-off.

"We’re super excited that this is gonna give some of those performers who may not have had the opportunity to get to Fiserv Forum in person in the past," said Ulich.

It's also giving the team a chance to connect to the community since there will be no fans this season at Fiserv Forum.

Fiserv Forum

"It’s important for the players to feel that fan interaction," said Ulich.

The audition videos must be shot in landscape mode with high-quality audio to be considered. Those submitting a video must sing or perform the national anthem in its entirety.

The organization said shooting it on your phone works just fine. Videos must be submitted on the Bucks website by Jan. 11.