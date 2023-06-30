Bucks re-sign Khris Middleton, 3-year deal: report

article

The Milwaukee Bucks and forward Khris Middleton have agreed to a new three-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Middleton declined a $40 million player option on his previous contract with the team earlier this offseason. The three-time All-Star's new pact is worth a reported $102 million.

Over 10 seasons with Milwaukee, Middleton has averaged 17.5 points per game and has been a 38.9% shooter from beyond the arc. Limited to just 33 games a season ago, he averaged 15.1 points in 24.3 minutes per game – the scoring output his lowest since 2017, and his game time the lowest since his rookie season with Detroit.

Middleton was a pivotal piece of the 2021 championship team. His most reason All-Star campaign came in 2022.

This is a developing story.