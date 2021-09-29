Expand / Collapse search

Bucks partner with nutrition brand Science in Sport

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Science in Sport (SiS) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 29 they have formed a partnership aimed at supporting the Bucks’ sports science team. As part of the partnership, SiS has become the Official Vitamins & Supplements Partner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

A news release says the partnership will allow for extensive research and knowledge projects to better understand the NBA athlete and the creation of player-specific custom products, including vitamins & supplements, curated by SiS and Bucks team nutritionists.

SiS is the only brand globally to hold both Informed Sport and Informed Manufacturer certification which means their products undergo the most extensive banned substance testing in the world for professional athletes.

The Bucks are the first NBA team to partner with SiS, which is headquartered in London and works with professional teams and athletes across the globe, including more than 100 professional football clubs worldwide. 

