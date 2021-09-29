Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac officer funeral; died from complications of COVID-19

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Mass of Christian Burial is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for Joseph Kurer, a 26-year-old Fond du Lac police officer who died of complications from COVID-19.

It is not clear if Kurer had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The police department said in the Facebook post that it doesn't provide details on an employee's medical conditions or vaccination status out of respect for their and their family's privacy.

Because evidence indicates Kurer contracted COVID-19 while working, he died in the line of duty and his death will be treated as such, officials have said.

Fond du Lac Police Department statement on Officer Kurer death

The Fond du Lac Police Department offered this statement on the day of Officer Joseph Kurer's funeral. Kurer died from complications of COVID-19.

Kurer joined the Fond du Lac Police Department in August 2018 and was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit and the Domestic Violence Intervention Team. He was also certified as a field training officer.

According to police, Kurer was also a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. Before joining the Fond du Lac force, Kurer was a community service officer with the West Bend Police Department.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

