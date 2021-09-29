Fond du Lac officer funeral; died from complications of COVID-19

article

A Mass of Christian Burial is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for Joseph Kurer, a 26-year-old Fond du Lac police officer who died of complications from COVID-19.

It is not clear if Kurer had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The police department said in the Facebook post that it doesn't provide details on an employee's medical conditions or vaccination status out of respect for their and their family's privacy.

Because evidence indicates Kurer contracted COVID-19 while working, he died in the line of duty and his death will be treated as such, officials have said.

Kurer joined the Fond du Lac Police Department in August 2018 and was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit and the Domestic Violence Intervention Team. He was also certified as a field training officer.

According to police, Kurer was also a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. Before joining the Fond du Lac force, Kurer was a community service officer with the West Bend Police Department.

Associated Press contributed to this report.