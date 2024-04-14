Bucks lose to Magic, Orlando clinches playoff spot

article

Paolo Banchero had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Jonathan Isaac had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in his second start of the season and the Orlando Magic avoided a play-in spot Sunday with a 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, which left them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis scored 17 points each for the Bucks. Damian Lillard scored 16 points on 2 for 14 shooting for Milwaukee, whose playoff position was pending results of other season finales.

Isaac started at center in place of Wendell Carter Jr., who had back spams but played 14 minutes off the bench. Isaac played 26 minutes, one short of his season high.

The Bucks played again without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a lower leg strain that's left his availability for the playoffs in question.

The Bucks led 39-28 when Portis hit a 3-pointer with 7:06 left in the second quarter. It was their last field goal of the half. Franz Wagner scored six points and Isaac hit a 3-pointer on an 11-0 Orlando run that quickly tied it, and the Magic led 47-42 at halftime.

Milwaukee shot 0 for 11 with three turnovers in the final seven minutes of the half, scoring only three points on free throws by Khris Middleton.

Banchero and Carter led the Magic on a 14—4 run late in the third quarter, and Cole Anthony hit three shots on a 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter to put Orlando up 91-71.