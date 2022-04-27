Bucks look to clinch series in game 5

article

The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Chicago Bulls in game five. The Bucks won the last meeting 119-95 on April 24 led by 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Zach LaVine scored 24 points for the Bulls.

Milwaukee has posted back-to-back dominant wins over Chicago and holds a 3-1 lead despite continuing to play without Khris Middleton, whose knee injury in Game 2 of the series forced the defending champions to adjust.

The Bucks are 33-19 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The Bulls are 29-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 4-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 20.1 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: out (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee), Luca Vildoza: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (head), Matt Thomas: day to day (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).