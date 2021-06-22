Bucks' Middleton commits to Olympic roster: report

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the thick of a championship chase, but one key player also has his eyes locked on another prize – Olympic gold.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Khris Middleton has committed to the Team USA 12-man roster for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Middleton, 29, is a two-time NBA All-Star but has never competed for an Olympic medal. Michael Redd was the last Milwaukee Bucks player to make a Team USA Olympic roster, part of the 2008 Beijing Games.

The Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals beginning Wednesday, June 23. If the series goes a full seven games, the round would conclude July 5 – followed by the NBA Finals.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

According to NBA.com, the league's playoffs are scheduled to conclude by July 22 at the latest. The Summer Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app