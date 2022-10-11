Bucks' John Steinmiller passes away, team announces

article

The Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Oct. 11 announced the passing of longtime executive John Steinmiller.

Steinmiller joined the organization as a part-time employee in 1970, the Bucks said, and worked his way up from the ticket office to become the team's first executive vice president of community affairs and responsibility.

During his 52 seasons, the Bucks said Steinmiller worked with every head coach and across all four eras of team ownership. He worked at more than 2,000 home games and hundreds more on the road.

In a statement, the Bucks said:

"More than his impressive resume, John was one of the most kind, humble and loyal people that you could be lucky enough to know. He was adored, appreciated and respected by his colleagues and Bucks fans alike.

"We send our deepest condolences to John's wife, Corrine, their children, John and Mary Kate, and their entire family. The Bucks will always be grateful to John for his long devotion to the organization. He will be missed.