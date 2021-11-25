Expand / Collapse search

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks first Oreo, discusses: 'This is amazing'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has a lengthy highlight reel packed with thundering dunks on the court, but it's a far less dramatic dunk that has him excited these days.

One might say Oreos and milk go together like….well, Oreos and milk. But it was a revelation of sorts for the 26-year-old.

"When I came to the league, that was the first thing I ate," he said. "When I was younger, I was always craving them and I could never afford them.

"People are gonna spend money on cars and chains, and I bought Oreos."

Antetokounmpo enthusiastically described his first experience combining both halves of the iconic snack combination – including some mishaps; he first dropped the entire cookie into the milk, he said. After fishing it out with a spoon and trying it: "No freaking way…this is amazing."

Antetokounmpo said it's been an every-night snack since then.

