The Brief Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the All-NBA First Team. It marks Antetokounmpo's seventh consecutive First Team selection. Antetokounmpo averaged a double-double for Milwaukee.



Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named to the All-NBA First Team, the league announced Friday.

Big picture view:

The selection marks Antetokounmpo’s seventh consecutive All-NBA First Team nod and his ninth season earning All-NBA honors.

By the numbers:

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points per game, good for second-best in the NBA, to go with 11.9 rebounds, a career-best-tying 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in his 12th NBA season. He shot over 60% from the field while averaging more than 30 points per game for the second straight season; he became the first player in NBA history to do so a season ago.

The All-Star forward also surpassed 20,000 career points, becoming the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to hit the mark. He finished the season in 48th place (ninth among active players) on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 20,538 career points.

Antetokounmpo tallied his third career season with averages of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He passed Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson for the most 30/10/5 seasons in NBA history. His 22 games with a 30/10/5 line led the league.

Antetokounmpo posted a 30-point double-double in 35 games to lead the league, and his 40 games with at least 30 points were second in the NBA. His career-high 11 triple-doubles were second in the NBA as well. A 40-point triple-double in November was the first of his career and third in franchise history.

Dig deeper:

After leading the Bucks to the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Championship in December, Antetokounmpo was named the Emirates NBA Cup Most Valuable Player and selected to the Emirates NBA Cup All-Tournament Team. He was voted a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, marking his ninth consecutive All-Star selection and start, and he earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors in January and Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors four times.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the All-NBA First Team by:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics