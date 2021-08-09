Expand / Collapse search

Bucks gear for 50 days for Milwaukee fan: '50 Shades of Bucks'

By
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee

50 Shades of Bucks

A lifelong Bucks fan is making sure the spirit of Milwaukee's NBA Championship is felt long after the confetti has been swept up.

MILWAUKEE - Keeping the Milwaukee Bucks' championship excitement alive, one fan is celebrating the historic victory one outfit at a time.

"Because I have waited my entire life to see the Bucks win a championship," said Demetra Morgan. "I was like, ‘I have to do something to let people know this is not just a singular game. It’s not just a moment in time. This is historical.’"

Morgan is on a mission.

"This is a shirt that my mom picked up for me, and it’s nostalgic," said Morgan.

Since the team's NBA championship win, the Milwaukee-native who lives in Atlanta has not put her Milwaukee basketball gear away; instead, creating a stylish challenge.

"I have given myself a challenge, and I call it the 50 Shades of Bucks," said Morgan.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

She's worn Bucks gear every day since the win; the 50-day trend for the half-century between the team's two championships.

"I have worn a shirt, a dress, a jersey, some leggings," said Morgan. "If I put a different blazer on, it gives it a different look."

She's gotten some help to reach her goal.

"I had a client call all the way in California," said Morgan. "They said, 'Have you gotten a championship shirt yet? Have you gotten a hat yet? Because if not, I want to send you something.'"

She's fashionably and passionately honoring the team she loves.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I'm going to continue to celebrate my team because I am that loyal," said Morgan. "I am that hometown girl that loves all things Milwaukee, all sports Wisconsin. I invite anyone to join me in the challenge. Get out your Bucks gear and post a pic to see how many looks you can create."

Morgan said when her 50-day Bucks challenge is over, it will be just the right time to start wearing her Green Bay Packers gear.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers will join the Saints in 2022, former teammate says
slideshow

Packers' Aaron Rodgers will join the Saints in 2022, former teammate says

Ever wonder where Aaron Rodgers will play next? An ex-Packers teammate has the answer.