Bucks Gaming wins 1st NBA 2K League championship

Bucks Gaming, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, won its first NBA 2K League Championship on Saturday, Aug. 27 by defeating Wizards District Gaming in the NBA 2K League Finals at the Pavilion at Pan Am in Indianapolis.

Led by Finals MVP Dimez, Bucks Gaming won the best-of-five series, 3-1, to claim the title and bring home the $500,000 prize.

In its second playoff appearance in team history, Bucks Gaming advanced to the championship by knocking off T-Wolves Gaming 2-1 on Friday night in the Western Conference Finals. Bucks Gaming also defeated Mavs Gaming (2-0) and Warriors Gaming Squad (2-1) on Wednesday and Thursday.