Bucks fans stoked: Game 6 draws thousands to Deer District

The Milwaukee Bucks have reconfigured the Deer District watch party location to allow for up to 65,000 fans for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

"I'm ecstatic man, I’m loving it, the city coming together. Oh my God, dude. Go Bucks," said Seng Lor, a Bucks fan.

Electricity has been building in the Deer District.

"From the MECCA, to the Bradley Center to this. Small market, man, what the…" Lor said.

Lor is watching his language with his wife and young children nearby.

"Yes we can, we’re going to win this. Lets go," said Tiesha Lor.

Seng Lor has confidence in the Bucks.

"Let’s go Jrue, Let’s go Khris, Let’s go Giannis," Lor said.

Those players and more are the reason Terrance Davis Drove into town from Memphis.

"I wanted to come down here and witness history," Davis said.

Fans are united in confidence.

"Bucks in six has been the move the entire tournament and I think tonight might be our night," said Bailee Harper.

"History in the making. We’re going to be a part of it," said Dwayne Baxter.

With the stage set and thousands are expected around Fiserv Forum. Backers of the Bucks are hoping for a show-stopping Game 6 performance.

"It’s going to be crazy in there. Absolutely they got this in the bag tonight," said Kyndra Brown.

"We’re going to bring this back home. We’re going to go for that parade baby. Let’s go," said Seng Lor.

The main stage and screens will be just north of Fiserv Forum. Fans with tickets to the game are encouraged to arrive early.