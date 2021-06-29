Bucks fans share superstitions 'for good luck' in playoffs

As the Milwaukee Bucks get deeper into the playoffs, sometimes what you need is a little good juju.

"I always got to wear my jersey for good luck," said Mos Yang. "You know, Giannis, that’s my man."

For some, it's the lucky No. 34.

"Got to bring it out, just wear it, you know?" said Yang. "Every time we wear it, we win."

For others, it's what's on their feet.

"I wore them Game 7 last round, so we beat Brooklyn," said Mark Peterson. "I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to keep these shoes on, and I’m going to wear them every game.’"

It's not always about what you're wearing. It's also who you're with.

"Our really good friend, Adam, is our superstitious good luck charm," said Kasey Romenesko. "He’s over for every single game."

"I do I got a little luck in me, 100%. Absolutely," said Adam Krueger.

It's all a part of the fun, creating a positive mindset for each game.

"I don’t look at it like, superstition," said Peterson. "I just want to be my best self and bring the best energy I can bring."

"Luck is what one makes of it, I suppose," said Krueger. "I think what I really like about Giannis is, I don’t think he’s a lucky kind of guy. He makes his own luck and so do the Bucks, so it’s the effort you put into it that really counts."