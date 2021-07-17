Bucks fans say championship celebration 'going to be amazing'

The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on the road Saturday, July 17. Here at home, the Deer District in Milwaukee may have seen its largest crowd of the Finals. Each basket takes the Bucks that much closer to the city's first championship since 1971.

"Honestly, I can’t even believe it that they’re here after everything that’s happened with the semi-finals in Toronto and then last year, losing to the Heat," said Lindsey Gosh. "Like, you wouldn’t think this year would have been the year, but unreal."

Fans have had a long playoff run to practice their best Giannis mean mug, but are still uncertain how they'd actually react to a Finals win.

"I’ll probably lose my mind," said Gosh. "I can’t even imagine."

"You know what, I don’t even know. I don’t know," said Melanie Weaver. "It’s just kind of a spur-of-a-moment thing where it’s like, we won! Jump up and down, scream."

Fans are very serious about knowing the city will celebrate in a big way.

"It’s going to be amazing," said Calib Bergin. "It’s going to feel really good to see a championship come to Milwaukee."

"I think the city is going to go bananas," said Weaver. "It’s going to just be a good, safe, fun time. I think everybody just collectively come together and put the Bucks where they need to be."