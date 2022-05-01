Bucks fans confident as Milwaukee beats Celtics in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks fans filled the Deer District Sunday, May 1 as the Bucks faced the Celtics in Boston in Game 1.

It might have been an away game to kick off the series, but the plaza was full of Bucks fans cheering on the team in Boston.

Despite the cold and wind, Bucks fans were full of energy. From the Beer Garden to the official watch party, there was a lot of confidence in the team's ability to pull off another series win.

Some fans said they feel the Celtics are a good matchup, making them a little nervous. However, they said they think the Bucks will pull it off.

"I think people are worried, but I mean, we’ve got to get up, Bucks fans," said Ben Luther. "This is it. This is the championship series."

"The series is going to be great," said Deb Blaha. "We're going to win. Brook Lopez is the key."

Advertisement

Many fans said they think whoever wins this series will make it to the NBA Finals, and they hope it's the Bucks.