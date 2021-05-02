Bucks fans get COVID vaccine at Fiserv Forum

It was a battle of two of the NBA's top teams, the Nets and the Bucks and at the same time, the Bucks offered a new opportunity to fans and team employees to receive a vaccine at Fiserv Forum. Despite the venue, it was run just like any other clinic.

Sure, it was a little different with the sounds of the game in the background, but this partnership between the Bucks, Fiserv Forum and the Milwaukee Health Department is just the latest attempt at trying something new to get more people vaccinated.

Ahead of one of the Bucks' biggest games of the year, the Panorama Club at Fiserv Forum evolved into a new fan space, a mobile vaccine clinic.

"We've been here since 10:30 this morning, and we're really trying to get vaccine out to where people are in the city of Milwaukee so we can get through this and move forward," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee health commissioner.

For both team employees and fans like Brett Arnold, it was an easy opportunity to fill out some paperwork, receive a first or second dose and then get back to the game.

"Just like that! Didn't even feel it," said Arnold. "People were telling me before the game, and I was like, 'So I literally just walk upstairs and get a vaccine? Yeah, let's do it.'"

The clinic represented a change in the health department's approach to vaccinating more people, shifting away from larger-style clinics like the Wisconsin Center FEMA site set to close later this month. Instead, its focus now is on smaller, more convenient opportunities.

"When did you ever think you'd be able to go see a Bucks game and get a vaccine at the same time?" said Dennis Williams, Fiserv Forum general manager.

Giving fans like Oliver-Maxence Prosper, who just joined the Marquette basketball team, a shot at his shot in helping end the pandemic.

"I feel like to really move forward and try to limit the spread of this pandemic and get back to our usual lives," said Prosper. "I feel like it was a great opportunity to take it today at the game."

Fiserv Forum had enough vaccine to administer around 3,800 doses. Both sides said they're absolutely open to doing this again -- once they see how many people took advantage.