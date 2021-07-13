Bucks' Dick Garrett reflects on '74 Finals

Former Milwaukee Bucks player Dick Garrett was with the team in 1974, the last time they were in the NBA Finals. That team lost, but he thinks this bucks team can win it all.

Garrett didn't go too far after retirement. He works in hospitality for the team, and he believes the Bucks can bring home a championship.

"It’s kind of a throwback to the years that I played," said Garrett.

For Garrett, a former guard for the Bucks, witnessing the team in the NBA Finals brings back memories.

"As an ex-player, you wish that you could still play but Mother Nature and Father Time are undefeated," said Garrett.

The slick shooting guard played for the 1974 team, the last time they were in the Finals.

"It’s a long time ago, but it feels like it was yesterday," said Garrett.

His rookie year, he played for the Lakers. Twice he went to the Finals but never brought home a championship

"I’ve lost the seventh game twice in my career in the NBA and it still sticks," said Garrett. "It still hurts to even think about it."

Since retiring, Garrett has spent decades working for the Bucks as a security guard and usher.

"I have a title now as ambassador of the Bucks," said Garrett.

Making this series even more difficult to watch his son, Diante is a former Phoenix Suns player.

"I want Phoenix to do well," said Garrett. "I just don’t want them to win against the Bucks.

Garrett has belief in the 2021 team, chasing a trophy he could never grasp.

"You don’t want to lose out on that ability to win a championship because it is very difficult to get to this stage," said Garrett.