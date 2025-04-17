Bucks guard Damian Lillard medically cleared; was treated for DVT

article

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been cleared for full basketball activity as the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf has resolved, and he is no longer on blood-thinning medication.

"We’re thrilled for Dame," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "Our priority has always been Dame’s health. We’re grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT at an early stage, and for the world-renown hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic. Every step of Dame’s recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame’s safe and healthy return to play."

Lillard will continue to increase his on-court basketball activity in preparation for his return to play.

Playoffs begin

What's next:

The Bucks begin their postseason run in Indianapolis, where they will face off against the Pacers. Game #1 is on Saturday, April 19 at noon.

What we don't know:

Although cleared for full basketball activity, it is not clear when he will return to competitive play in the postseason.