Bucks championship means free food, drink for fans

Businesses are celebrating the 2021 NBA Championship victory by the Milwaukee Bucks – with free food and drink! From a taco to something to wash it down and dessert too – check out the offers below.

Wendy’s in southeast Wisconsin has its "Bucks Win, You Win" promotion. Get to a participating Wisconsin Wendy’s Drive-Thru* for a free Small Classic Chocolate Frosty or a free Small Vanilla Frosty - no purchase necessary. Again, the offer is only good for 24 hours after each Bucks win.

Taco Bell say the Milwaukee Bucks comeback win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals means America gets a Free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos on Thursday, July 22 all day in-store, online, or in the app.