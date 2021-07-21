Expand / Collapse search

Bucks championship means free food, drink for fans

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 20: Khris Middleton #22 and members of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE - Businesses are celebrating the 2021 NBA Championship victory by the Milwaukee Bucks – with free food and drink! From a taco to something to wash it down and dessert too – check out the offers below. 

Wendy’s in southeast Wisconsin has its "Bucks Win, You Win" promotion. Get to a participating Wisconsin Wendy’s Drive-Thru* for a free Small Classic Chocolate Frosty or a free Small Vanilla Frosty - no purchase necessary. Again, the offer is only good for 24 hours after each Bucks win. 

Taco Bell say the Milwaukee Bucks comeback win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals means America gets a Free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos on Thursday, July 22 all day in-store, online, or in the app.

