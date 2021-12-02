Bucks' Brook Lopez back surgery a success

article

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 2.

A news release says Lopez has been sidelined since the Bucks’ regular season-opening victory against Brooklyn on Oct. 19. In that game, Lopez tallied eight points, five rebounds, and three blocks in 28 minutes of action.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Watkins with oversight by Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.

Lopez will continue to be listed as out until further notice.