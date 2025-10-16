Bucks' AJ Green agrees to 4-year, $45 million contract extension

article

The Brief AJ Green has signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee adds Alex Antetokounmpo on a two-way deal; Johnny Davis and Jeremiah Tilmon sign Exhibit 10 contracts. The Bucks open their season Wednesday at home against Washington.



Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green has parlayed his increased role into a four-year, $45 million contract extension.

What we know:

ProMondo Sports, the agency that represents Green, announced the deal Thursday in an Instagram post. ESPN first reported the deal.

Green, 26, is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 22.7 minutes in 73 games while shooting 42.7% from 3-point range. His 155 3-point baskets ranked third on the team.

He shot 18 of 35 from 3-point range during the Bucks’ five-game loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

Green had averaged 4.4 points and 9.9 minutes in 35 games in 2022-23. He averaged 4.5 points and 11 minutes in 56 games in 2023-24.

Big picture view:

In other moves, the Bucks announced they signed Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract, signed Johnny Davis and Jeremiah Tilmon to Exhibit 10 contracts and waived Chris Livingston.

Antetokounmpo, 24, is the younger brother of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 6-foot-8 forward spent the 2024-25 season in the Greek Basketball League after playing a combined 103 games in the NBA G League with Raptors 905 (2021-22) and the Wisconsin Herd (2022-24).

Davis was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 draft after earning All-America honors at Wisconsin. The 6-5 guard has career averages of 3.5 points and 11.4 minutes in 112 games.

Tilmon, a 6-10 center, played 25 games in the Chinese Basketball Association during the 2024-25 season.

Livingston, 22, appeared in 21 games with the Bucks each of the last two seasons. The 6-6 forward has career averages of 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.7 minutes.

What's next:

The Bucks open the regular season Wednesday by hosting the Washington Wizards.