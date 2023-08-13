Brown Deer junior tackles three sports while running business

He's a leader on the football field and also in the alley, but that's only when he's not busy being an entrepreneur.

That's what makes Brown Deer junior Joe Johnson this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I like the physicality," said Johnson. "I like hitting people. I like getting hit and, you know, it's just a thrill."

Johnson loves to play football.

He's been doing it since he was six-years-old.

But that's not the only sport that takes up his time.

"Last year I did four sports," Johnson said. "I did wrestling, bowling, track and football. I'm doing three sports this year. It was kind of difficult to do wrestling and bowling since it was in the same season. So I didn't make it to much of the wrestling stuff."

Bowling is Johnson's other love.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

He helped build Brown Deer's first team, and was part of the Falcons first squad to go to the state tournament. They placed sixth.

"We pitched the bowling team back when we were in seventh grade and then COVID ended up happening it so it kind of went on a pause and we re-pitched it freshman year, and then it got to it got accepted," said Johnson.

When Johnson is not busy at school playing sports, he's probably at home building a business.

"I own a lawn care business with my dad," Johnson said. "RJ Lawns LLC is the name of it. And we run that business through the spring and summer months and a couple of months in the fall."

They started in 2020 with one lawn mower, a weed wacker and a blower, and now they are able to have employees.