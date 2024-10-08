Brothers, former NFL quarterbacks work together to coach high school football

A pair of former NFL quarterbacks are now working together to coach high school football. They just so happen to be brothers, as well.

These days, the Hasselbecks focus their football on Friday nights.

"It’s awesome, it’s a dream come true," said Matt Hasselbeck. "I got laid off at ESPN, so that's kind of what afforded me this opportunity but they sort of did for me what I wouldn't have had the courage to do, which is quit a dream job to invest more time in family and it's been such a blessing."

After going to the Super Bowl and Pro Bowls and playing 18 years in the NFL, Matt is the offensive coordinator for Ensworth Academy in Nashville. Younger brother Tim is the head coach after playing eight seasons in the NFL himself.

"I mean, I was cut eight times. While I made it to the highest level, I was told I wasn't good enough for the highest level a lot," Tim Hasselbeck said. "I think this is kind of the purest form. You're playing with the guys that you go to class with, that you eat lunch with, that you socialize with. In many cases, guys that are going to be friends for life, so I think there are all kinds of lessons."

The coaches share much more than a name, they are an extension of each other.

Matt’s son Henry is a freshman quarterback at UCLA, while Tim’s son Taylor is actually the starting quarterback for Ensworth, so he’s being coached by his dad and his uncle.